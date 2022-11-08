Haryana | High court quashes selection of 24 applicants for assistant professor posts

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has set aside the selection of at least 24 persons for the posts of assistant professors in zoology and botany courses in Haryana.

The advertisement was put out by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) in 2015 while the selections were finalised in 2017. However, in February 2017, the matter had reached the HC as some candidates protested against the decision of considering candidates, who did not have post graduate degrees in botany or zoology, but had pursued courses in genetics or human genetics. As per lawyers, those who had relevant qualification were appointed but in case of those having PG degree in genetic/human genetics, their appointments were put on hold by the HC. There were approximately two dozen such candidates, the lawyers said.

The HC bench of justice HS Sethi said for the post of assistant professor in the subjects of botany and zoology, equivalent degree has not been made eligible for competing hence, even if it is assumed that post graduate degree in genetics/human genetics is an equivalent degree, in the absence of any clause in the advertisement, no benefit of equivalency can be given.

In respect of appointment to the post of assistant professor zoology and botany, the degree in the relevant subject would mean post graduate degree in zoology and botany respectively and appropriate qualification or an equivalent qualification of post graduate degree in genetics or human genetics cannot be treated as eligible qualification, the court held and set aside and the merit list prepared by the HPSC and directed that fresh merit list for appointment be prepared within a month.