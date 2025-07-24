Haryana: Hisar man dies in custody, family alleges police apathy

A 48-year-old man allegedly died in police custody at the Mangali check post in Hisar on Wednesday, just hours after being detained. His wife has blamed the death on police apathy and negligence, claiming he was locked in a poorly ventilated barrack overnight without a fan amid severe heat. Officials said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report and inquiry findings are submitted. (HT File)

The deceased, Sanjay Kantiwal, a resident of Mangali Jhara, was picked up by police on Tuesday night following a call made by his wife, Sumitra Devi, and their son after a brawl.

ASI Rakesh Kumar, in charge of the Mangali check post, denied the allegations and said that fans and coolers were installed in the barrack. “A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the incident,” he added.

“On Wednesday morning, the police informed us that his condition had deteriorated. When we reached the check post, he was already dead. They left him in a hot cell without basic ventilation — he died because of their negligence,” Sumitra alleged.

The incident triggered protests, with villagers locking the police check post for nearly three hours. The agitation ended only after Hisar superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan assured the family of a fair investigation. The body was later sent for autopsy at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha.

Officials said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report and inquiry findings are submitted.