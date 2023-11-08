close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana home minister Anil Vij inaugurates multi-level car parking at Ambala Cantt

Haryana home minister Anil Vij inaugurates multi-level car parking at Ambala Cantt

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Nov 08, 2023 09:32 AM IST

The three-floor facility is at the centre point of the town and a shopping hub. The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2018

: Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday inaugurated a multi-level car parking built at a cost of 19.38 crore in Ambala Cantonment. The three-floor facility is at the centre point of the town and a shopping hub. The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2018. Vij said that over 350 cars and 300 bikes could be parked at the place and will be managed by the municipal council of Ambala Sadar. He also asked the civic body to ensure arrangement of e-rickshaws till the markets, the police to check that no vehicle enters the markets by arranging barricades and urged the market associations for maximum participation from their end.

Khattar announces 501 Diwali gift

Chandigarh Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a special Diwali gift of 501 for safai karmacharis, chowkidars and tube well operators. The money for the Diwali sweets will be directly transferred to their bank accounts, said an official spokesperson in a statement.

