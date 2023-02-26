Haryana home minister Anil Vij pushes for scientific investigation into Bhiwani killings

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said that Rajasthan Police should conduct a scientific investigation of the Bhiwani double-murder case. Haryana home minister Anil Vij also took a jibe at Congress’ ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ saying that Congress is known for creating divisions, how will they unite? (HT File)

“Congress government in Rajasthan should ensure a scientific investigation in this case, instead of Latham-Latha (conflicting) investigations,” Vij said during his visit to Karnal’s Gharaunda on Saturday.

Rajasthan Police has named eight people from Haryana as key accused involved in the abduction and killing of two youths in Bhiwani.

The charred remains of cousins Mohammed Junaid and Mohammed Nasir were found inside a burnt Bolero in Haryana’s Bhiwani on February 16. Rajasthan Police said it found multiple CCTV images that show two cars – the one that was set on fire, and the Scorpio that was recovered on Tuesday— travelling from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district to Bhiwani on February 15. Relatives of the two victims – 35-year-old Junaid and 27-year-old Nasir – alleged they were assaulted and abducted by members with links to right-wing groups near Piruka forest on February 15. Their bodies were recovered the next day, roughly 165 km away.

The Bajrang Dal has denied the allegations, as has Mohit Yadav or Monu Manesar, one of the people being investigated in the case.

Rajasthan Police have arrested one person, identified as 32-year-old Rinku Saini, a member of Bajrang Dal, and named eight people in total as accused in the case.

In response to a question regarding the reports of a surge in crime against women, he said, “I don’t know the authenticity of such reports, but the law and order is under control. Even the response to the dial 112 police helpline is overwhelming as the average reach time has reduced to 8 minutes”.

Vij also took a jibe at Congress’ ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ saying that Congress is known for creating divisions, how will they unite? “Congress party is suffering with internal bickering as one leader is not ready to shake hands with the other, how they can carry out such yatra”, he added.

Replying to a question about the month-old protest by sarpanches over e-tendering of projects above ₹2 lakh, Vij said, “The government is thinking about it, and a decision will come soon”.