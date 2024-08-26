Haryana: Hometown heroines Vinesh, Manu felicitated

The Sarv khap panchayat on Sunday honoured wrestler Vinesh Phogat with a gold medal at Nandal Bhawan here, days after she missed out on an Olympic medal after failing the weight test. MP Deepender Hooda felicitating Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker in Jhajjar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, wrestler Vinesh Phogat thanked the khaps for honouring her and supporting her both during the wrestlers’ protest and after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh also reiterated that she will continue her fight against former wrestling federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“I can’t forget the way you supported us during the wrestlers’ protest. I had never thought in my life that I would receive such a rousing response. I assumed that people would forget us even after winning a medal but you proved me wrong by showering love and emotions. I urge you to back your daughters and they will surely prove you right at every step,” she added.

Phogat also thanked her mother.

Manu Bhaker welcomed in her village

Shooter Manu Bhaker received a rousing welcome at her native village Goria in Jhajjar.

As she arrived at her village, she was greeted with garlands. She also went to her village school. Speaking on the occasion, Bhaker advocated for setting up a stadium and a shooting range at the village.

Bhaker is the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals at a single Olympic Games.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda attended the felicitation programme organised by villagers.

Bhaker said that she has started her journey from her native village Goria and she got support from school, family and district authorities. She was accompanied by her parents and other family members.

“In life, you need support from many people and success can’t be attributed to a single person. I was facing a license issue but district authorities sorted it out quickly and from there I started improving as a shooter,” she added.

Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda said that Haryana has contributed in winning five Olympic medals and credit goes to the former Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda for improving infrastructure and giving jobs to players after winning medals, thus boosting their morale.

“Medals can come only when the players are given respect, proper encouragement, infrastructure, security of their future and talent discovery policy is implemented,” he added.

The Congress MP said if his party is voted to power in the coming assembly elections, they will build a stadium and a shooting range here