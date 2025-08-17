Haryana: Honey to be covered under ‘Bhavantar’ scheme, says CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that honey will be included in the price difference payment system under the state’s Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, on the lines of horticulture crops. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the workshop on beekeeping in Kurukshetraon Saturday. (HT)

Addressing a state-level workshop on beekeeping organised in Kurukshetra, he said that arrangements will be made for honey sale at the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre at Ramnagar in Kurukshetra, which will also provide storage and quality testing facilities.

A quality control laboratory will soon be set up at the centre with an outlay of ₹20 crore, he said, adding that the centre will be developed into a national-level institute, where advanced scientific research related to beekeeping will be undertaken.

“Beekeeping is a major source of additional income for farmers and it also enhances crop productivity. With the cooperation of Israel, the country’s first Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre has been established in Ramnagar, where farmers are provided training,” the chief minister said.

“A honey trade centre is also functioning here, through which 74,000 boxes and 3,43,000 comb sheets have been distributed so far. The centre also has facilities for honey processing and bottling. The state government has formulated Beekeeping Policy-2021, which has set a target of preparing 7,750 beekeepers and producing 15,500 metric tonnes of honey by 2030. Under this, up to 85% subsidy is being provided on bee boxes, colonies and equipment,” Saini said.

Saini releases ₹1.80cr fodder subsidy

Saini announced a subsidy of ₹1.80 crore for 19 gaushalas in Kurukshetra, adding that ₹88.50 crore in total will be released for 605 cow shelters across Haryana. He said the state has granted ₹270 crore for fodder in the past 10.5 years, and 800 e-rickshaws will soon be provided to shelters.

CM meets oil mills traders

The CM also met members of the Haryana Oil Mills Association, where he announced that the lump sum fee charged from Khal Bilona traders has been reduced from ₹42,000 to ₹21,000. He also offered prayers at Geeta Gyan Sansthanam and Geeta Sthal Jyotisar on Janmashtami, later joining celebrations in his Ladwa constituency.