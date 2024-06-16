 Haryana housing board: First round of e-auction of residential, commercial properties on June 27 - Hindustan Times
Haryana housing board: First round of e-auction of residential, commercial properties on June 27

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 16, 2024 06:42 AM IST

The e-auction will be held as per the new policy on http://hbh.gov.in website, informed an official spokesperson

E-auction of residential and commercial properties of Haryana Housing Board will be held on June 27, July 18 and August 1.

The spokesperson said that earnest money deposits can be made from July 15 to 29. (HT Photo for representational purpose)
The spokesperson said that earnest money deposits can be made from July 15 to 29. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

The e-auction will be held as per the new policy on http://hbh.gov.in website, informed an official spokesperson.

Residential properties will be put to auction in Palwal, Rewari, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Rohtak, Ratia, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Hisar, Tohana, Fatehabad, Karnal, Gharaunda, Sonipat, Panipat, Narwana, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala Cantt, and Dharuhera. The housing board will auction commercial properties in Sirsa, Madlauda in Panipat and Bahadurgarh.

The spokesperson said that earnest money deposits can be made from July 15 to 29. The board has fixed a registration fee of 1,000 with 18% good and service tax (GST) and a processing fee of 500 with 18% GST. The e-auction will start at 10 am on http://hbh.gov.in portal. Complete information about the locations and the terms and conditions of the e-auction are available on the Housing Board Haryana website.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana housing board: First round of e-auction of residential, commercial properties on June 27
