Haryana: Indian National Lok Dal leader Kurdaram quits party

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Kurdaram Nambardar on Thursday announced to quit the party, which he had joined after quitting the Congress ahead of Adampur by-poll in Hisar in October 2022. Leader Kurdaram Nambardar (Source: X)

Addressing media persons in Hisar, Kurdaram said he was not happy with the functioning of the INLD and he told the same to Abhay Chautala several times but to no avail.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“I quit the Congress after remaining active there for 42 years after Bhupinder Singh Hooda denied me a ticket in the 2022 Adampur bypoll. I have good relations with Congress leaders — Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhry — and they are doing good works for the party,” he added.

Ahead of bypoll, Kurdaram had switched over to INLD from Congress after failing to get a ticket of the grand-old party and he contested the bypoll as an INLD candidate. He failed to secure his deposit against BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi. The bypoll was necessitated after Bhavya’s father and sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi quit the Congress and switched to the BJP.