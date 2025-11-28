Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Haryana introduces FIFO system for property document approval

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 06:32 am IST

The Haryana revenue department has introduced a First-In First-Out (FIFO) system for document approval, ensuring citizens receive services in a systematic and time-bound manner.

Financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra said that FIFO would streamline and enhance transparency in management of property documents.

The FCR who held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners said that the FIFO system would ensure sequential processing with registrars and sub-registrars approving documents strictly in sequence, processing them one by one in the order they are received. This system guaranteed that applications submitted earlier will be verified first, eliminating any possibility of bias or undue delay in the verification process. The sequential approach brings much-needed transparency to the entire procedure, she said.

Misra said that the FIFO system addresses longstanding concerns about processing delays and brings unprecedented transparency to our operations. Citizens can now be assured that their applications will be handled systematically, with clear accountability at every stage.

Misra said that the department is also introducing a ‘view Jamabandi’ element which will be activated on the web portal, eliminating the requirement for citizens to upload copies of land records. This will remove difficulties posed by the current system where citizens have to upload 400-500 pages of Jamabandi files, creating unnecessary strain on servers and consuming valuable computing resources.

