Haryana khaps seek ‘justice’, Bharat Ratna for Vinesh Phogat, threaten stir

Several khaps in Haryana have come out in support of grappler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified ahead of her gold medal bout in the 50 kg women’s freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics. Grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified ahead of her gold medal bout in the 50 kg women’s freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics. (REUTERS)

In a mahapanchayat called by Sarv khaps at Kheri Bura village in Dadri, the leaders demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge to ascertain how Phogat’s weight exceeded the limit and what she was given in her diet.

Sangwan Khap head Sombir Sangwan, who is an independent MLA from Dadri, urged the state and union governments to felicitate Phogat at par with gold medal winners.

He further said, “All Khaps of North India will honour Phogat at Rohtak with a gold medal similar to the one given at the Olympics. All khaps will send a memorandum to the President, through deputy commissioners, to ensure justice to our daughter. The government should give her Bharat Ratna and if the government fails to do so, we will launch a nation-wide agitation against the Union government.”

Meham Chaubisi president Subhash Nambardar demanded punishment for those who “conspired against Phogat” and appealed to her to reconsider her retirement decision.

He alleged that Phogat’s food might have been spiked, leading to her weight increase, and cited her earlier statement in April about a potential conspiracy against her.