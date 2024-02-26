Haryana: Khaps urge farm unions to come under one roof

As many as 36 khap leaders and residents of 72 villages in Haryana’s Fatehabad held a panchayat and urged both the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who are leading the ongoing farmers’ agitation at Khanauri and Shambhu borders, to join hands with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and intensify the stir in Haryana. As many as 36 khap leaders and residents of 72 villages in Haryana’s Fatehabad held a panchayat and urged both the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who are leading the ongoing farmers’ agitation at Khanauri and Shambhu borders, to join hands with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and intensify the stir in Haryana. (HT Photo)

Samain Khap head Sube Singh Samain presided over the meeting held at Samain village in Fatehabad. He said that they have called a meeting of all khaps of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states, besides inviting all farmers unions of Haryana and Punjab at Palwa village in Jind on March 2.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“All the khaps and farmer unions of the entire country will have to come under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to intensify the ongoing stir so that the farmers’ demands are met. If any union or kap decides to stay away from their decision, they will never support that respective union or khap in future,” he added.

Another khap leader, Sadhu Ram said that if the Punjab farmer unions, who are leading the protest, disagree to come under the banner of the SKM, the farmers unions of Haryana and khaps will intensify this protest in Haryana at their own level.

“Without Haryana’s support, Punjab farmers cannot enter into state territory and move towards Delhi borders. This battle can be won by showing a united effort and coordination,” he added.

Farmer leader Raman Deep Mann, who is among farmer leaders leading the protest at Shambhu border, welcomed the khaps decision to call a meeting of various farmer unions and khaps.

“We will see what the khap decides. The farmers of the entire country want a legal guarantee on the minimum support price, waiver on farmer loans and other demands. The Haryana government had brutally attacked the protesters on February 13, 14 and February 21,” he added.

Women to lead protest in Dadri

Several khaps of Charkhi Dadri district and farmer unions held a meeting on Sunday, where they decided to take out a tractor march led by women farmers in the city on Monday. The farm leaders also announced to start a pucca morcha in Dadri and Badhra from Monday.