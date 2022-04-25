Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Kin of Karnal student killed in Odisha hold protest
chandigarh news

Haryana: Kin of Karnal student killed in Odisha hold protest

Family members of the 20-year-old MBBS student from Karnal, who died at a government medical college in Odisha’s Bolangir after allegedly falling from the roof are demanding a fair inquiry by the state police
As per the family members, the Karnal student had made phone calls to his parents on Friday and was ‘upset’ as he was being ‘harassed’ by some senior students. (Image for representational purpose)
As per the family members, the Karnal student had made phone calls to his parents on Friday and was ‘upset’ as he was being ‘harassed’ by some senior students. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Family members of the 20-year-old MBBS student from Karnal, who died at a government medical college in Odisha’s Bolangir after allegedly falling from the roof, staged a protest here on Sunday. They are demanding a fair inquiry by the state police.

They claimed there were serious reasons behind his death. They also alleged that he was subjected to ragging, which drove him to commit suicide. As per the family members, he had gone back to the college around 10 days ago. His relatives claimed that he had made phone calls to his parents on Friday and was ‘upset’ as he was being ‘harassed’ by some senior students.

Karnal DSP Mukesh Kumar pacified the protesters and assured to raise the demand with the Odisha police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Teg Bahadur in Panipat on Sunday. (HT Photo)

    Yamunanagar medical college to be named after Guru Teg Bahadur: Khattar

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the medical college being set up at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district will be named after Guru Teg Bahadur. “In the next three months, the foundation stone for that medical college will be laid,” he said, while addressing a state-level function here to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of the ninth Sikh master.

  • Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu receives a memento from Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur in the presence of Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and during the opening ceremony of Khelo India University Games 2021, at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. (AFP)

    Khelo India games kicked off in Bengaluru

    “The power of sports increases the power of the country. Identity in sport, increase of recognition of the country,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recorded message on Sunday, kicking off the Khelo India University Games 2021 The games could not be organised previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 4,000 athletes from more than 200 universities are competing for the top prize in 20 disciplines, according to a PIB statement.

  • Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the people behind the arson would be identified and dealt with sternly. (PTI)

    Will implement K’taka model to deal with rioters: Bommai

    With an aim to crackdown on anti-social elements in the state, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday mooted the idea of a “Karnataka model” to deal with miscreants who create social disharmony and disrupt peace. On April 17, a mob had gathered outside a police station demanding action against the creator of the derogatory post, identified as Abhisheke Hiremath. A police complaint was filed in this regard and Hiremath was arrested.

  • The Haryana government should revoke its decision, otherwise we would be forced to launch an agitation, says Dayanand Punia, state secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha. (REUTERS image for representational purpose)

    Revoke ban on transportation of dry fodder: Farmers to Haryana government

    Farm unions and political leaders of Haryana have criticised the decision to ban the sale of dry fodder made of straw of wheat, mustard, paddy and guar and its transportation in Jhajjar, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and other parts of the state. The district authorities claimed that they have made this decision in view of fodder crises and saving it from selling to brickkiln and cardboard factories.

  • CM Basavaraj Bommai will participate in a video conference on Covid management with PM Narendra Modi on April 27. (PTI)

    Karnataka to reissue Covid regulations

    Owing to the reports of a steady increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, the state government has decided to issue new guidelines in Karnataka. “The Union government has already issued a caution alert. A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days,” said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday in Hubballi, about 450 km from Bengaluru.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out