Haryana: Kin of Karnal student killed in Odisha hold protest
Family members of the 20-year-old MBBS student from Karnal, who died at a government medical college in Odisha’s Bolangir after allegedly falling from the roof, staged a protest here on Sunday. They are demanding a fair inquiry by the state police.
They claimed there were serious reasons behind his death. They also alleged that he was subjected to ragging, which drove him to commit suicide. As per the family members, he had gone back to the college around 10 days ago. His relatives claimed that he had made phone calls to his parents on Friday and was ‘upset’ as he was being ‘harassed’ by some senior students.
Karnal DSP Mukesh Kumar pacified the protesters and assured to raise the demand with the Odisha police.
-
Yamunanagar medical college to be named after Guru Teg Bahadur: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the medical college being set up at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district will be named after Guru Teg Bahadur. “In the next three months, the foundation stone for that medical college will be laid,” he said, while addressing a state-level function here to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of the ninth Sikh master.
-
Khelo India games kicked off in Bengaluru
“The power of sports increases the power of the country. Identity in sport, increase of recognition of the country,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recorded message on Sunday, kicking off the Khelo India University Games 2021 The games could not be organised previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 4,000 athletes from more than 200 universities are competing for the top prize in 20 disciplines, according to a PIB statement.
-
Will implement K’taka model to deal with rioters: Bommai
With an aim to crackdown on anti-social elements in the state, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday mooted the idea of a “Karnataka model” to deal with miscreants who create social disharmony and disrupt peace. On April 17, a mob had gathered outside a police station demanding action against the creator of the derogatory post, identified as Abhisheke Hiremath. A police complaint was filed in this regard and Hiremath was arrested.
-
Revoke ban on transportation of dry fodder: Farmers to Haryana government
Farm unions and political leaders of Haryana have criticised the decision to ban the sale of dry fodder made of straw of wheat, mustard, paddy and guar and its transportation in Jhajjar, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and other parts of the state. The district authorities claimed that they have made this decision in view of fodder crises and saving it from selling to brickkiln and cardboard factories.
-
Karnataka to reissue Covid regulations
Owing to the reports of a steady increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, the state government has decided to issue new guidelines in Karnataka. “The Union government has already issued a caution alert. A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days,” said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday in Hubballi, about 450 km from Bengaluru.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics