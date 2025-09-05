Haryana: Laadi, family members innocent: Jhinda

Days after Sanaur Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra fled before he could arrested by Punjab Police in Karnal, HSGMC chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “Gurnam Singh Laadi did what a relative or in this case, a brother-in-law would have done. They did not know what was happening. Laadi and his family members are innocent, they are being harassed. The only culprit is AAP that trusted its MLA first with a ticket.” Lashing out at the Punjab Police and AAP government, Jhinda said that it was unfortunate to see such a “draconian act” and warned that the police aim to repeat what they did during 1984, under whatever government they were working.

He said, “Laadi has been my associate for a long time and even won the HSGMC elections on my group’s ticket.”

Pathanmajra, a first-time MLA, escaped on Tuesday after a police team went to arrest him in an old rape case at Dabri village in Karnal district, where he was at the residence of Laadi, his brother-in-law and member of the HSGMC.

Later, Haryana Police registered a case against the AAP legislator and Laadi, while Pathanmajra said he fled after learning that he would be killed in a “fake encounter”. The MLA claimed that he fled after learning that he would be killed in a “fake encounter”. “I never confronted the police. When they (Patiala police) came to arrest (me), I offered them langar. When they were busy having tea and snacks, I escaped (apprehending encounter). No bullet was fired,” said Pathanmajra in the video.

Residents of Dabri village have alleged that 14 members of Laadi’s family were “picked up” by Punjab Police teams in connection with the case.

“Haryana has been a peaceful place even during the 1984 riots. I want to ask the Punjab government why they are unable to tackle their own MLA and are harassing his relatives, who are oblivious of what is happening. Why did the government just come into action in an old case, when the MLA spoke against mismanagement during floods. Why was he even given a ticket, if the MLA was a tainted figure?” Jhinda added.