Haryana launches online portal for former CAPF personnel

Haryana’s Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department on Friday launched an online registration facility for former personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Rao Narbir Singh appealed to all former CAPF personnel and their family members to complete their registration on the department’s website at the earliest. (HT File)

Haryana Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare minister Rao Narbir Singh said all former personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, and other CAPF organisations, along with their family members, can now register online through the department’s website: www.sainikwelfareharyana.gov.in.

He further said that the families of martyrs from the former CAPF fraternity, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation, will be able to directly avail themselves of the various welfare schemes being implemented by the Haryana government.

The minister said that registered former CAPF personnel and their eligible family members will receive a CAPF personnel identity card through the department. “In addition, if former personnel of the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, Assam Rifles, or other CAPF organisations have any discrepancies in their service records or long-pending service-related issues, these can now be addressed through this registration process,” he said.

He appealed to all former CAPF personnel and their family members to complete their registration on the department’s website at the earliest and take full advantage of the welfare schemes offered by the state government.