Haryana man drowns, two missing during Ganesh visarjan in Jhajjar

Three people allegedly drowned in the NCR canal near Rohad village in Bahadurgarh on Friday evening while participating in Ganesh Visarjan rituals. According to the police, the body of one person identified as Ajay Kumar, 24, has been recovered, while a search for the other two is underway. Local residents managed to trace Ajay’s body after a prolonged search. (HT File)

The police said that efforts to locate Shivkant and Nitesh are going on with the help of divers. All three men were employed at a local private company in Rohad and had gone to the canal together for the immersion ceremony.

According to police and locals the incident took place when Ajay reportedly slipped into the canal while immersing a Ganesha idol. His two friends, Shivkant, 25, and Nitesh, 23, immediately jumped in to rescue him but all three were swept away by the water.

Local residents managed to trace Ajay’s body after a prolonged search.

Soon after receiving the information a team from Asaudha police station reached the spot and alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in the ongoing search and rescue operation. Local residents joined the efforts at the scene. The police said that they are investigating the circumstances and continuing the search for the missing youths.