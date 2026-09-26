Haryana man gets life imprisonment for killing daughter’s friend in Sirsa village

Six years after a man killed a 20-year-old youth for allegedly being in a relationship with his daughter, a district court in Sirsa on Friday has sentenced him life imprisonment for the crime. Jeet Ram was arrested on March 12, 2020. (HT File)

District and sessions judge Puneesh Jindal convicted Jeet Ram in a March 10, 2020 case relating to the murder of Pawan Kumar, a resident of Chautala village.

According to the prosecution, Pawan had been in a relationship with Jeet Ram’s daughter for three to four years and wanted to marry her. A village panchayat was convened after Jeet Ram learnt about the relationship, following which Pawan and his father reportedly apologised and assured the family that there would be no further contact. However, Pawan allegedly continued meeting the girl secretly.

Public prosecutor Palvinder told the court that Pawan’s brother Sandeep Kumar had informed police that Jeet Ram and others attacked his brother because of the relationship.

On March 10, 2020, Pawan and his brother Indraj were returning home from the village market when Jeet Ram allegedly confronted them. He reportedly pushed Pawan to the ground and stabbed him repeatedly with a knife before fleeing.

Pawan was taken to a government hospital in Chautala and later referred to Dabwali, where doctors declared him dead.

Jeet Ram was arrested on March 12, 2020. The prosecution examined the evidence, including the post-mortem conducted by a medical board, before the court.