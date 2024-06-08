 Haryana: Man held for killing live-in partner’s parents in Jind village - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Man held for killing live-in partner’s parents in Jind village

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 09, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Jind police said, “On Thursday’s night, the accused barged into his live-in partner’s house and killed her father and mother with a sharp-edged weapon.”

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing the parents of his live-in partner in Jind’s Bishanpura village after she refused to stay in a relationship with him. The accused, identified as Naveen Kumar of Biroli village in Jind district, was arrested on Friday.

A Jind police spokesman added that the accused and the woman were staying in a live-in relationship for the last two years and for the last few months, she was staying at her parental home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A Jind police spokesman added that the accused and the woman were staying in a live-in relationship for the last two years and for the last few months, she was staying at her parental home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jind police said, “On Thursday’s night, the accused barged into his live-in partner’s house and killed her father and mother with a sharp-edged weapon.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“The accused had also attacked his partner, who is undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where her condition is said to be out of danger. The accused has been arrested and we will recover the weapon used in the crime,” said a spokesman of Jind police.

The spokesman added that the accused and the woman were staying in a live-in relationship for the last two years and for the last few months, she was staying at her parental home. “We will ascertain more information from the accused after taking him on the remand,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Man held for killing live-in partner’s parents in Jind village
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On