Haryana: Man held for killing live-in partner’s parents in Jind village

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing the parents of his live-in partner in Jind’s Bishanpura village after she refused to stay in a relationship with him. The accused, identified as Naveen Kumar of Biroli village in Jind district, was arrested on Friday. A Jind police spokesman added that the accused and the woman were staying in a live-in relationship for the last two years and for the last few months, she was staying at her parental home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jind police said, “On Thursday’s night, the accused barged into his live-in partner’s house and killed her father and mother with a sharp-edged weapon.”

“The accused had also attacked his partner, who is undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where her condition is said to be out of danger. The accused has been arrested and we will recover the weapon used in the crime,” said a spokesman of Jind police.

The spokesman added that the accused and the woman were staying in a live-in relationship for the last two years and for the last few months, she was staying at her parental home. “We will ascertain more information from the accused after taking him on the remand,” he added.