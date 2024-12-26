Menu Explore
Haryana: MDU student shoots self on campus, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 26, 2024 05:56 AM IST

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the student appeared for his third-semester exam and he shot himself outside the history department.

A day after a 25-year-old student at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak shot himself with a sports gun on the campus, he died during treatment at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

The student, who was from Sonepat, was a bachelor of physical education student at MDU. (Getty image)
The student, who was from Sonepat, was a bachelor of physical education student at MDU. (Getty image)

The student, who was from Sonepat, was a bachelor of physical education student at MDU.

“As per eyewitnesses, the student attempted shots with his shooting weapon but he missed. Then, he placed the weapon on his forehead and pulled the trigger. We have recovered his pistol, two live cartridges, his mobile phone, and a bag from the site,” said Rohtak DSP Gulab Singh.

The DSP said the student was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday from where his family shifted him to a private hospital in Rohtak, adding the student died during treatment on Wednesday.

“ We are probing the reasons why the student attempted suicide,” he added. The student was a professional shooter and participated in the All-India University Games.

The student’s uncle, who runs a canteen on the MDU campus, said his nephew visited his canteen after appearing in the exam and that he seemed normal. “ I did not witness any sign of stress. He left the canteen after some time saying that he was heading for practice,” he added.

Kultaj Singh, head of the physical education department at MDU, said the student was good in academics and sports. He said they did not know why he took this extreme step.

