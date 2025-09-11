Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Haryana medical services body seeks CMs intervention to stop humiliation of officials

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 07:58 am IST

In a September 10 communication, HCMSA general secretary Dr Anil Yadav said that the matter is of grave concern and affecting the morale and efficiency of government doctors across the state.

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) has sought the intervention of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini for putting an end to “the use of inappropriate, humiliating, and demeaning language towards medical officers, senior medical officers (SMOs), and civil surgeons by higher officials.

“It has been repeatedly observed that during Systematic Assessment and Resilient Transformation in Health Accountability and Knowledge (SARTHAK) review meetings in districts and video conferences with district health officials, senior health authorities are using inappropriate, humiliating, and demeaning language towards medical officers, SMOs, and even civil surgeons. Their remarks often include threats of charge sheets and statements such as you don’t deserve to be in service,” the communication said.

The HCMSA communication said that such conduct by authorities is creating a negative, demoralising environment instead of a culture of motivation and teamwork. “This is leading to loss of morale and dignity among doctors,creation of fear and unnecessary pressure in official forums thus reducing efficiency and effectiveness of health care delivery. We most humbly request your kind intervention to stop the use of humiliating and demeaning language by the authorities in review meetings to protect the dignity and morale of HCMS doctors, ensuring a supportive environment that improves efficiency and service delivery,” the communication said.

