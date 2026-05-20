Chandigarh, Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij here on Wednesday launched the "ShramMitra" app, an initiative aimed at providing modern digital facilities to workers and employers across the state. Haryana Minister Anil Vij launches 'ShramMitra' app for workers, employers

Vij said that the app is an advanced platform which will establish direct, transparent and quick communication between workers and employers.

The app will operate in three languages, Hindi, English and Punjabi, so that maximum workers and employers can easily avail its benefits.

The minister said that the "ShramMitra" app will work as an "Electronic Employment Exchange" for providing daily employment opportunities, and in the coming time, the traditional "labour chowk system" will gradually come to an end.

He said that workers will no longer have to stand for hours at labour chowks in search of work; instead, they will be able to access employment opportunities from their homes through their mobile phones.

The "ShramMitra" mobile application has been developed by the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to provide modern digital facilities to workers and employers.

Vij said that the app has been specially designed to provide digital support to labourers who traditionally stand at labour chowks.

Through the app, workers will be able to register detailed information about their skills, experience and expertise, including professions such as mason, carpenter, electrician, plumber, gardener, painter, welder and various other trades. Additionally, self-employment-related professions such as barbers, cobblers and others can also be registered on this platform.

He further said that employers requiring workers for specific jobs will also be able to upload their work requirements on the app.

Through this platform, employers will be able to easily and quickly find skilled and unskilled workers according to their needs. Both workers and employers will also be able to communicate directly through the app.

Facilities for discussing wages, work duration, worker experience and other important terms have also been incorporated into the platform, he said.

Vij said that workers will now be able to see from home the type of work available in which area, eliminating the need to stand at labour chowks for employment.

He added that the "ShramMitra" app will ensure dignity, convenience and employment security for workers through digital technology while connecting them to a more organised and secure work environment.

The minister said that data of nearly 75,000 registered workers of the Labour Department has already been uploaded to the app. Labour Department employees will also visit various labour chowks to help workers install the app on their mobile phones, ensuring that a maximum number of workers become part of this digital platform.

Vij said that the "ShramMitra" app will be available on both Android and Apple platforms and can be used by workers and employers across Haryana. He emphasised that the app is free of cost and has been developed keeping in mind the convenience and requirements of both workers and employers.

The Labour Department currently possesses detailed data of all labour chowks in the state, and nearly 135 labour chowks are operational across Haryana, he said.

The minister said that the government and administration will also benefit from this app by monitoring labour demand and supply, assessing the implementation of welfare schemes and making policy decisions based on real-time data.

Employers will also benefit from a faster and simpler hiring process, access to verified and skilled workers, reduced dependence on middlemen and better workforce planning through digital records, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.