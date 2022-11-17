Haryana: Missing social health activist’s body found in Karnal drain

Haryana Police on Thursday recovered the decomposed body of a 38-year-old accredited social health activist (Asha) from a drain near Madhuban in Karnal, almost two months after she was reported missing.

The police said that the body was stuffed in a gunny bag, which was spotted by some locals and taken out with the help of divers.

A man, who used to live in the woman’s neighbourhood, was arrested on Thursday after her family accused him of murdering her. They claimed that he was in touch with the woman, a resident of Karnal. They have also suspected involvement of more persons in the case and demanded a fair investigation.

Cops associated with the probe said on the complaint of the woman’s family, a murder case has been registered against the arrested man.

Had gone missing on September 19

A relative of the woman said she had left for her duty in the city area on September 19, but did not return. They had then approached the police and filed a missing person’s report. Her scooter was recovered on September 26, the relative added.

As per the information, the investigation has been handed over to the crime investigation agency and cops privy to the development said the body has been sent for the postmortem examination, which will establish the actual cause of death.

The victim is survived by husband and two children.