The body of Sheetal Chaudhry, 23, a Panipat-based model associated with the Haryana music industry, was recovered from Reliance Canal at Khanda village in the Kharkhauda area of Sonepat on Monday, police said. Haryana model Sheetal’s body recovered from Sonepat canal

Sonepat assistant commissioner of police (ACP), headquarters, Ajit Singh said that the body of Sheetal, also known as Simmy Chaudhry, was recovered from the canal, 60km from Panipat, with its throat slit. “We received information about the body of a woman in a canal and reached the spot. Investigation is underway,” he said.

The body was recovered a day after Sheetal’s sister, Neha, lodged a missing complaint at a police station in Panipat. In her complaint, Neha said Sheetal had left home for a music album shoot at Ahar village in Panipat on June 14 but never returned.

Neha alleged that Sheetal’s friend, identified as Sunil, also from Panipat, had reached the shooting venue and beaten her up. “Sunil had been mounting pressure on Sheetal to marry him, but she knew he was already married and a father of two children. She told me over video call that Sunil had assaulted her,” Neha said, adding thereafter her phone got disconnected and she was unreachable.

Before modelling and acting in Haryanvi music videos, Sheetal worked at Sunil’s hotel in Karnal till six months ago. “Even after she left the job at the hotel, he continued to chase her,” Neha stated in the complaint.

Citing foul play, Neha said: “On Sunday, Sunil’s car slipped into a canal in Delhi and he was rescued by passers-by. My sister was not in the car. We suspect Sunil killed her and is concocting a false story. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panipat at present.”

Meanwhile, Sheetal’s body was sent for post-mortem to the local civil hospital.

The incident comes less than a week after police found the decomposed body of a Ludhiana-based digital content creator Kanchan Kumari, 30, popularly known as ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’, inside a car at the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho town in Punjab. Two Nihangs, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, were arrested, while the key accused, Amritpal Singh Mehron, is absconding.

“Mehron had previously cautioned her to stop posting ‘vulgar’ videos and had planned to teach her a lesson. He, along with the others, hatched a conspiracy and they strangled her to death at an isolated location on June 10,” said Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal.