Haryana modifies HCS exam

The Haryana government has modified the pattern and evaluation process of the HCS (Executive Branch) examination. A notification in this regard was issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi. As per the amended rules, the main written examination will now have six papers carrying a total of 600 marks. These include English (including English Essay), Hindi (including Hindi Essay in Devanagari script), and four papers of General Studies (I to IV), each carrying 100 marks. All question papers will be of conventional (essay) type and of three hours’ duration each. Candidates will have the option to answer the papers, except language or literature papers, in either English or Hindi. Ex-servicemen and dependents of ex-servicemen will also be required to appear in all papers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The personality test/viva-voce will carry 75 marks, taking the total marks for final merit determination to 675 marks. The number of candidates admitted to the main written examination will be 12 times the number of advertised vacancies, while candidates called for the personality test will be three times the number of vacancies, including bracketed candidates, if any. Ex-servicemen and dependents of ex-servicemen will also be required to appear in all papers.

To qualify for the personality test, a candidate must secure a minimum of 45 % marks in aggregate of all written papers and at least 33 % marks each in English and Hindi. However, in cases where a sufficient number of persons with benchmark disabilities are not available, the Haryana Public Service Commission may lower the aggregate qualifying marks up to 35%. Final selection will be made on the basis of the combined marks obtained in the main written examination and the personality rest, along with the service preferences exercised by candidates.