Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Mumbai couple booked for duping four of 41 lakh in Karnal

Haryana: Mumbai couple booked for duping four of 41 lakh in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 01:02 AM IST

The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat

Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad. (Image for representational purpose)
Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of 40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of 40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Krishan of Kheri Naru village in Karnal had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Aarif had met him at the district courts and told him that he, along with Sharif and his wife, runs an immigration firm.

Later Krishan’s friends Aashish, Rahul, Neeraj and another person expressed their desire to go to abroad and the accused demanded 16 lakh per person for this job and later they fixed a deal at 50 lakh.

The complainant alleged that in November 2021, the aspirants handed over all documents, including passports, and paid 40.80 lakh in instalments.

It has been alleged that after taking the money, the accused provided them with fake visas and also refused to return their money.

Later, they filed a police complaint against them and the police started the investigation after registering a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.

The police said that a probe has been launched to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three persons of her village falling under Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday. (Image for representational purpose)

    Haryana: Dalit minor gangraped in Jhajjar; three men booked

    A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three persons of her village falling under Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday. Jhajjar superintendent of police Wasim Akram said they had received a complaint on August 18 that three persons had abducted the Dalit girl and then assaulted her sexually.

  • Residents of Kharia village in Hisar standing guard at the school gate on Saturday. (HT Photo)

    Removal of TGT posts: Villagers lock gate of Hisar school

    Residents of Kharia village in Hisar on Saturday locked the main gate of the local government senior secondary school while accusing the BJP-JJP government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of abolishing math and science trained graduate teachers posts from the school. Scores of people, including women, gathered outside the school in the morning and sat on dharna till 5pm.

  • For representation only (HT File Photo)

    Scanty rainfall in U.P.: Do not snap power of farmers’ tubewells for dues, says Yogi

    Taking serious note of the situation arising from a deficit monsoon in most districts of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd officials to increase supply hours in villages and also ensure that power connections of tubewells owned by farmers were not snapped for outstanding dues.

  • For representation only (HT File Photo)

    Man, brothers gang rape woman

    A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a man and Baldutt Dwivedi's brothers. The accused even shot videos of the crime and put it on WhatsApp. On the complaint of the woman, Sarai Akil police of Kaushambi district lodged an FIR against eight persons, including three women in the family of the accused, on Saturday. The accused and his three brothers gang raped her there and made a video of the act after drugging her.

  • The jostling crowd at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Janmashtami. (Sourced)

    Crowd mgmt a long pending problem at Bankey Bihari temple

    Agra The death of two devotees on overcrowded Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has yet again exposed mismanagement, specially on occasions when devotees flood the venue. The incident that took place on intervening night of Friday and Saturday occurred when officials including the district magistrate, SSP and municipal commissioner were present on the temple premises keeping in view the expected crowd on Janmashtami celebrated with fervour after a gap of two years of pandemic.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out