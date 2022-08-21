Haryana: Mumbai couple booked for duping four of ₹41 lakh in Karnal
The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat
Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of ₹40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad.
The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Krishan of Kheri Naru village in Karnal had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Aarif had met him at the district courts and told him that he, along with Sharif and his wife, runs an immigration firm.
Later Krishan’s friends Aashish, Rahul, Neeraj and another person expressed their desire to go to abroad and the accused demanded ₹16 lakh per person for this job and later they fixed a deal at ₹50 lakh.
The complainant alleged that in November 2021, the aspirants handed over all documents, including passports, and paid ₹40.80 lakh in instalments.
It has been alleged that after taking the money, the accused provided them with fake visas and also refused to return their money.
Later, they filed a police complaint against them and the police started the investigation after registering a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.
The police said that a probe has been launched to arrest the accused.
-
Haryana: Dalit minor gangraped in Jhajjar; three men booked
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three persons of her village falling under Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday. Jhajjar superintendent of police Wasim Akram said they had received a complaint on August 18 that three persons had abducted the Dalit girl and then assaulted her sexually.
-
Removal of TGT posts: Villagers lock gate of Hisar school
Residents of Kharia village in Hisar on Saturday locked the main gate of the local government senior secondary school while accusing the BJP-JJP government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of abolishing math and science trained graduate teachers posts from the school. Scores of people, including women, gathered outside the school in the morning and sat on dharna till 5pm.
-
Scanty rainfall in U.P.: Do not snap power of farmers’ tubewells for dues, says Yogi
Taking serious note of the situation arising from a deficit monsoon in most districts of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd officials to increase supply hours in villages and also ensure that power connections of tubewells owned by farmers were not snapped for outstanding dues.
-
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a man and Baldutt Dwivedi's brothers. The accused even shot videos of the crime and put it on WhatsApp. On the complaint of the woman, Sarai Akil police of Kaushambi district lodged an FIR against eight persons, including three women in the family of the accused, on Saturday. The accused and his three brothers gang raped her there and made a video of the act after drugging her.
-
Crowd mgmt a long pending problem at Bankey Bihari temple
Agra The death of two devotees on overcrowded Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has yet again exposed mismanagement, specially on occasions when devotees flood the venue. The incident that took place on intervening night of Friday and Saturday occurred when officials including the district magistrate, SSP and municipal commissioner were present on the temple premises keeping in view the expected crowd on Janmashtami celebrated with fervour after a gap of two years of pandemic.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics