Haryana mustard-growers fetch rates above MSP
Haryana mustard-growers are fetching good prices for their crop by selling the produce in the open market at ₹6,200 to ₹6,500 per quintal (black mustard), which is higher than the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the Union government at ₹5,050 per quintal.
In some areas of Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani, the mustard crop was damaged due to untimely rain accompanied by hailstorm but in most of the rural pockets in these districts, farmers have produced a bumper crop and are happy with the rise in prices.
For the second consecutive year, the government agencies are likely to remain empty-handed after the farmers preferring to sell in open mandis due to hike in the rates.
Mustard is mainly produced in southern Haryana apart from some areas of Hisar and Fatehabad.
Vikas Kumar Dhatarwal, of Bhiwani, said he had cultivated mustard crop on 16 acre and is all set to gain profit in the second consecutive year.
“Last year too, I had sold my produce to a local commission agent in open mandi and this year also, I will sell my produce to him. The private players are offering more than ₹1,200 per quintal on the MSP. This time, the production will be higher by 1-2 quintal per acre against the normal production of 7-8 quintal per acre,” he added.
The Haryana government is procuring more than 10 crops on MSP including millets, groundnut, sunflower, wheat, mustard and others.
Rahul Sheoran, of Dadri’s Jitpura village, said the rainfall has helped for bumper production of black mustard. “Last year, we had sold the produce in the open mandi at ₹5,300 per quintal just after harvest and later, the price soared to ₹8,000 per quintal. This year, we will wait to sell our crop because the prices are rising in the open mandis,” he added.
Commenting on rise in prices of mustard, Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal said they are happy that the farmers are fetching more than ₹1,200 per quintal on mustard than the MSP.
“Farmers’ welfare is our top priority and they had fetched good prices in cotton too in open mandi,” he added.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics