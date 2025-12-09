Haryana: No further diesel, petrol vehicles in aggregator fleets from January 1

The cabinet approved the aggregator policy of the transport department, in accordance with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. An official spokesperson said under the new rules, motor vehicle aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce companies will not be permitted to include any vehicle running solely on diesel or petrol in their existing fleets with effect from January 1, 2026. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a cabinet meeting on Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), under Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, issued direction number 94 on June 3, 2025. The objective is to rapidly promote cleaner mobility in such services.

As per these directions, only CNG or electric three-wheelers will be permitted to be included in the existing vehicle fleets. Further, with effect from January 1, 2026, no diesel or petrol-run vehicles will be allowed to be added to the existing fleets of four-wheeler LCVs, four-wheeler LGVs (N1 category – up to 3.5 tonnes) and two-wheelers.

In accordance with the commission’s directions, a clean mobility portal is also being developed by the transport department, in which details of all vehicles of the licence holders will be recorded. Under the new rules, all fees and conditions for grant and renewal of licences shall be as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This will help reduce pollution in the NCR and improve air quality.

Tighter tourist vehicle age rules in NCR

The cabinet also okayed the proposal for fixing the age of vehicles operating on tourist permits under Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993. The spokesperson said vehicles operating with all India tourist permits in the national capital region (NCR) will be allowed to operate for 12 years if they run on petrol or CNG, whereas diesel vehicles will be permitted for 10 years. For non-NCR areas, it will be 12 years for every vehicle category.

For all other permits, including stage carriage, contract carriage, goods carriage and school buses in the NCR region, maximum permissible age has been fixed at 15 years for vehicles operating on petrol, CNG, electric or other clean fuels, and 10 years for diesel vehicles. For non-NCR areas, it will be 15 years for all vehicles, irrespective of fuel category.