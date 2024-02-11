 Haryana: Now, access govt services through ‘Jan Sahayak Help Me’ app - Hindustan Times
Haryana: Now, access govt services through ‘Jan Sahayak Help Me’ app

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 12, 2024 05:20 AM IST

An official spokesperson stated that the citizens can avail these services via their mobile phones and registration is essential to access the benefits of the services, either using a mobile number or a Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP)

: To help people knock at the doors of government digitally, Haryana government on Sunday announced that the information concerning state government services can now be accessed through “Jan Sahayak Help Me” app.

Now, access govt services through ‘Jan Sahayak Help Me’ app in Haryana. (HT)

An official spokesperson stated that the citizens can avail these services via their mobile phones and registration is essential to access the benefits of the services, either using a mobile number or a Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The app offers information about various government services categorised by departments, including emergency services. People can avail services ranging from bill payments to job listings and skill development opportunities.

“Access to a government telephone directory, latest news, achievements, and announcements further enhance the app’s utility. Furthermore, various financial services are also available on the mobile app,” the spokesperson said.

The services, such as dry ration distribution, doctor consultations, education, travel passes, financial aid, gas cylinder booking, ambulance services, etc., can be accessed as requests for any service made by an individual through the app are immediately forwarded to the respective district authorities for necessary action.

The app can be downloaded from the Google play store. After successful verification of the mobile number, requests for services can be made through the app.

