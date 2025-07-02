Haryana officers can opt for UPS till Sept 30

The IAS officers coming under the National Pension System (NPS) in Haryana can now opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) till September 30, 2025. To opt for UPS, the officers will have to fill their option in the prescribed form and send it to the Services-3 branch of the chief secretary’s office via e-mail supdtservicesiiigmail.com. (File)

According to a letter issued by the chief secretary’s office, the last date for sending the choice has been extended from June 30 to September 30.

