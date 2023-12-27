close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: OPDs at government hospitals to remain shut today

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 27, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The association has asked the doctors not to attend any patient at the OPD and to assemble at district civil hospitals of their district to brief the media and public about the suspension

The out-patient departments (OPD) at all government hospitals and health centres across the state will remain shut on Wednesday, as doctors affiliated to Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association will observe a one-day work suspension in support their demands.

OPDs at government hospitals to remain shut . (HT FILE)
Labour rooms at the hospitals will remain functional for deliveries. The doctors will only attend post-mortem related-work, jail and VIP duty, and all other works will remain suspended.

The association had observed December 19 as a “black day” to show their resentment against the inaction of government.

General secretary of HCMSA Dr Anil Yadav said that they have resorted to strike as the government has been insensitive towards their demands.

President of HCMSA Dr Rajesh Khyalia said, “Doctors are quitting due to issues related to work overload, inappropriate working conditions, shortage of medicines, security lapses at workplace, and for being denied the status of a Class-I officer.”

“If demands are not met, the body is also likely to observe a total shut down of all the health services including emergency services for an indefinite period,” Yadav added.

