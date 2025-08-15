Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Haryana: Pending hospital payments being processed without delay: State health authority

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 05:58 am IST

During the current financial year and up to 13 August 2025, approximately ₹480 crore has been received from the Central and State governments and fully utilised for eligible claim settlements, the spokesperson said.

Haryana’s State Health Authority (SHA) Thursday said that claims submitted by the empanelled private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) have been paid up to the second week of June 2025 and that in past seven days 170 crore were released.

The SHA emphasised that there is no valid basis for any disruption or withdrawal of services under AB PM-JAY, as all raised issues have been effectively addressed.
Since the inception of the scheme, over 3,050 crore has been disbursed to hospitals. During the current financial year and up to 13 August 2025, approximately 480 crore has been received from the Central and State governments and fully utilised for eligible claim settlements, the spokesperson said.

