Haryana: Pending hospital payments being processed without delay: State health authority

Haryana’s State Health Authority (SHA) Thursday said that claims submitted by the empanelled private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) have been paid up to the second week of June 2025 and that in past seven days ₹170 crore were released. The SHA emphasised that there is no valid basis for any disruption or withdrawal of services under AB PM-JAY, as all raised issues have been effectively addressed.

Since the inception of the scheme, over ₹3,050 crore has been disbursed to hospitals. During the current financial year and up to 13 August 2025, approximately ₹480 crore has been received from the Central and State governments and fully utilised for eligible claim settlements, the spokesperson said.

