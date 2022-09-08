Haryana police reunited 378 missing children, 482 adults with families in 8 months
As many as 22 AHTUs are functioning under the state crime branch across the state. The ADGP said instructions have been given that as soon as a missing child, woman or man is found, the first thing to do is to make him or her feel safe.
The anti human trafficking unit (AHTU) of Haryana Police has traced and reunited 378 missing children and 482 adults with their families this year, till August.
The traced children include 205 boys and 173 girls, while adults include 226 men and 256 women.
“Some of them had been missing for a long time,” said OP Singh, additional director general of police (ADGP-Crime), while informing that police also rescued 1,760 children from child labour and begging.
“Efforts to establish rapport are to be made so as to win the trust of the lost person. This makes it easier for AHTU to find clues about the family of the missing person,” he added.
As soon as a lost child, woman or man is found, he/she is first counselled by the Child Welfare Committee. The AHTU in-charge has to sit for several hours in many cases. Sometimes the clue only contains the name of the village, a particular place, or a market. In such a situation, the ADGP said, it becomes very difficult to find the exact location but the team does not give up and takes rest only after finding the household on the basis of the given clue.
In one case, assistant sub inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kumar posed in AHTU, Panchkula, came to know that a differently abled girl is living in Karnal Nari Niketan and speaks only one word ‘daldal’. Taking action, ASI Kumar found a ‘daldali bazaar’ near Chhapra village of Bihar and reunited the girl with her family after 15 years.
In another case, a girl missing from Uttar Pradesh was traced in Kerala. Apart from this, Manoj, a man with mental disabilities who was missing for 18 years, was reunited with his family in Uttar Pradesh by ASI Jagjit Singh, AHTU Yamunanagar.
The ADGP said contrary to the impression in society about police personnel, the police meet these missing persons like friends. “In most cases, we do not even tell the missing person that we are from the police,” he said.
“The cops also spend time with them so that they can remember things related to the family,” Singh said.
