Interstate arms smuggler held in Madhya Pradesh; 14 pistols seized

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 27, 2023 11:41 PM IST

A spokesman of the Haryana police said the accused, Gurudev Singh Barnala of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for smuggling illegal weapons in the state

The Haryana police have arrested a criminal from Madhya Pradesh for interstate smuggling of illegal weapons and recovered 14 illegal pistols and as many as magazines.

The police with the seized weapons in Gurugram on Saturday. (HT photo)
“On September 20 last year, the police had arrested a criminal Ashif from the Punhana road and recovered two magazines and illegal pistols. When the investigation proceeded, another accused Shehnawaz, alias Saini, was also arrested. Upon interrogation, he revealed the name of Barnala and the police team recovered 14 illegal country-made pistols and 14 magazines from his possession. So far, we have arrested three gang members and 16 magazines and as many as illegal pistols have been seized from them. An investigation is under way to arrest other gang members involved in smuggling,” said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the police team arrested a wanted criminal who was carrying a reward of 3,000 from Nai village in Nuh. The criminal was wanted in a fraud case registered at Cama police station in Rajasthan. After his arrest, the accused was handed over to the Rajasthan police.

