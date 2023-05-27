Haryana Police arrests interstate arms smuggler from MP, seizes 14 illegal pistols

Haryana Police on Saturday said they have arrested an interstate arms smuggler from Madhya Pradesh along with the recovery of 14 illegal pistols and as many magazines. Haryana Police with accused Gurudev Singh Barnala on Saturday.(Twitter/@police_haryana)

The accused has been identified as Gurudev Singh Barnala, a resident of Umrati village in Madhya Pradesh, who was living in Burhanpur district of the state, a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

“On September 20, 2022, a police team was on patrolling duty along the Hodal-Punhana road in Haryana when they received information about one Ashif who possessed illegal pistols and intended to sell them,” the spokesperson said.

"Acting on this information, Ashif was apprehended and two pistols and two magazines were recovered from his possession," he said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect, Shehnawaz alias Saini, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, on May 19, he said.

Upon interrogation, Shehnawaz disclosed about Barnala, who was subsequently arrested on May 23 from Madhya Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

During the search, police recovered 14 illegal country-made pistols and 14 magazines from his possession, he said.

Police are questioning Barnala. It is expected that more information about the entire network involved in arms smuggling will be revealed, he said.

In total, three people have been arrested in connection with this case and a total of 16 pistols and 16 magazines have been seized so far, the spokesperson said.