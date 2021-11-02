Haryana Police constable aspirants miffed over difficult question paper

Haryana male constable aspirants were upset after the recruiting body, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)’s question paper explored their knowledge at different levels and had just one question regarding Haryana. Besides, there were questions from other fields.

Around 5,500 posts of male constables will be filled through this examination, which started on October 31 and will continue till November 2.

The constable aspirants and teachers were surprised with the difficulty level and the fact that just one question was asked from the state’s current affairs of 100 questions (each carrying 0.8 marks).

The aspirants said maximum questions in the written exam were asked from biology, economics, polity, and English.

Suresh Kumar, an aspirant from Mahendergarh, said he had appeared for the written exam in Panchkula on October 31. “We had studied Haryana’s current affairs for months and just one question was asked from it. While in the sub-inspector exam, which was conducted recently, majority of the questions were on Haryana. I was surprised to see questions on international relations, botany and advanced level geography,” he added.

Another aspirant Praveen Malik, from Sonepat, said the written exam for the constable posts was much more difficult than that of the sub-inspectors.

“The HSSC has failed to repose faith in Haryana youth. The question paper was difficult and only students who had taken coaching for CGL or other competitive exams could clear it. Different question papers were being given to students and we don’t know on what parameters the normalisation will be initiated while declaring the results,” he added.

The HSSC had faced major criticism after it asked “unusual questions” in the sub-inspector exam held in September. Among the questions that had raised eyebrows include one on the “speciality of Haryana home minister Anil Vij”.

Candidates were given four options to choose from: Vij is highly-educated, has been a home minister before, is unmarried, or has served as a police officer.

INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala, in a press statement, slammed the HSSC and the Haryana government and accused them of keeping away youth of rural areas from getting recruited in police by setting difficult question papers.

“The commission had asked high-level questions and eligibility for the exam was just Class 12. How can we expect that a Class 12 passout will answer Masters and PhD level questions? More than 500 answer sheets were found blank in the women’s written examination which was held in September. This proves that irregularities are being done. We demand an enquiry by a setting judge and dismantling of the HSSC,” he added.

HSSC chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri said the question paper was set keeping in mind the Haryana Police rules. “We cannot do anything about the questions being asked and their level of difficulty. Our job is to ensure free and fair recruitment,” he added.