Haryana: Police file FIR over threat call to Congress MLA Renu Bala
Two weeks after Congress MLA from Sadhaura Renu Bala filed a complaint over an alleged threat call, the Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR for extortion and fraud in the case and increased her security cover.
The development comes after former state Congress president Kumari Selja along with Bala met Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Chandigarh on Friday, demanding increased security cover for the MLA and strict action against the accused.
The FIR was registered under sections 384, 419, 420 and 511 of the IPC at Jagadhri city police station on Friday.
SP Mohit Handa remained unavailable for a comment, while police spokesperson Chamkour Singh said, “Earlier, there were two cops deployed with her. On Friday, three more were added. The SP was busy in a meeting and the FIR was registered.”
So far, four other MLAs, including one from BJP, have complained of similar threat calls.
“We have also demanded a high-level inquiry into the cases under the supervision of a sitting judge of the high court,” Selja told the media in Yamunanagar.
She claimed that except MLA Maman Khan, who received threats at the local level, all other four MLAs have received threats from abroad, so the National Investigation Agency (NIA), should probe into it.
In Bala’s case, the complainant Ravi Ranjan, her personal assistant, said that on June 25, the MLA received a WhatsApp call from a UAE number at around 1 pm.
“The caller said that someone is conspiring to kill her and if she will deposit ₹ 1 lakh in his account, he will share more information. He said that he is on a foreign land, starving for food and will work for her in return for money. Later, he sent several messages,” according to the FIR.
