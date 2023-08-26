Jal Abhishek yatra in Nuh: Nobody will be allowed to take law into their hands: DGP

Haryana Police on Saturday said that inputs have been received about “certain organisations” inviting people from within and outside the state to reach Nuh on August 28 when the right-wing Hindu outfits plan to resume Jal Abhishek Yatra without the requisite permission. Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday held a meeting with senior police functionaries of the bordering states for ensuring better coordination and to share information about the people trying to disrupt peace through hate speeches. He called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation. (HT File Photo)

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday held a meeting with senior police functionaries of the bordering states for ensuring better coordination and to share information about the people trying to disrupt peace through hate speeches. He called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation.

Senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and union territory (UT) of Chandigarh attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The DGP said that additional director general of police (ADGP-law and order) Mamta Singh will be the nodal officer and stationed in Nuh.

Haryana ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal, ADGP (law and order) Mamta Singh and IG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar were present in the meeting. Those who virtually attended the meeting included Punjab’s special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla; ADGP (law and order) of Rajasthan Anand Shrivastav; UP’s Agra-based ADGP Anupam Kulshrestha; joint CP Delhi, Rajneesh Gupta; special CP (law and order- zone 1) of Delhi, Depender Pathak; special CP (law and order-zone 2), Delhi, Sagar Preet Hooda and SSP (UT Chandigarh) Kanwardeep Kaur.

The DGP said that the Nuh administration has denied permission to the organisers of the yatra in view of G-20 Sherpa group meeting to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7 and to maintain law and order situation in the aftermath of July 31 violence.

In a statement the DGP said that despite declining permission to hold Jal Abhishek Yatra, there are inputs that “certain organisations” have invited people from Haryana and other neighbouring states to reach Nuh on August 28.

He said that all necessary arrangements have been made by Haryana Police in view of the proposed Jalabhishek Yatra.

“Even though permission has been denied to hold Jal Abhishek Yatra, there are inputs that certain organisations have invited people from Haryana and other neighbouring states to reach Nuh on August 28,” the DGP said, adding that adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

He said as a preventive measure, internet services have been suspended in Nuh from 12 noon on August 26 till 11.59 pm on August 28.

Emphasising the need for sharing intelligence inputs to effectively deal with the situation, the DGP asked the senior police functionaries of bordering states to ensure regular monitoring of social media platforms and share information about the people who try to disrupt peace through hate speeches and take action against them as per the law.

“Besides, interstate barricading should be done to prevent any kind of mobilisation of people,” he said adding nobody would be allowed to take the law in their hands.

The DGP asked the police officers of bordering states that in case any incident comes into their notice that could disrupt communal harmony, it should be shared on a real time basis so that preventive action could be taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON