Haryana police to sensitise people about cyber fraud

: The Haryana police will observe “cyber security month” in October, sensitising people about online fraud and ways to prevent it.

The awareness campaign will follow the theme “see yourself in cyber”. It has been launched following instructions from the Union ministry of home affairs.

The campaign will focus on making people aware about multi-factor authentication, strong passwords, software updates, identifying online fraudsters, preventing financial fraud and safe use of social media.

The first Wednesday of October is observed as cyber security awareness day since last year. The main goal of this year’s theme is to make people feel safe and confident in cyberspace, a police spokesperson said, adding that extra efforts will be made to involve the most important sections of society such as women and children.

“We are now receiving more than 1,000 calls daily on the 1930 national cyber helpline. The increasing number of calls is testament to Haryana police’s awareness initiatives over the past few months. Crime reporting is the greatest contribution in preventing any crime and it is also a sign of an aware society. This is the result of the tireless efforts of Haryana police, which has saved around ₹ 15 crore so far from cyber thugs,” the spokesperson said.

In the first week of the campaign, the focus will be on “strong passwords and multi-factor authentication” under which the usefulness of better passwords and multi-factor authentication for social media accounts will be demonstrated. ENDS