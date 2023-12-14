Haryana Police unites 3,219 missing kids with families: DGP

The Haryana Police successfully located and reunited 3,219 missing children and adults in November under operation ‘Smile-2’. Haryana Police successfully located and reunited 3,219 missing children and adults in November under operation ‘Smile-2’.

The cops also rescued 561 beggars and 518 child labourers from exploitative situations.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Director general of police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur said that police teams rescued missing children, adults, beggars, and children subjected to bonded labour.

About 484 children were placed in children’s homes as part of the comprehensive campaign.

Kapur said this way the police brought happiness to more than 3,000 homes. The DGP said the combined efforts of field units and the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the state crime branch resulted in tracing 2,246 individuals, of which 973 were missing.

The AHTU also identified and rescued 82 individuals above 18 and 104 children below 18 years.

The DGP urged the public to partner in this noble cause, emphasising that the police force is dedicated to ensuring the safe return of missing persons. He encouraged citizens to promptly contact the nearest police station or the emergency number 112 if they have information about missing individuals.