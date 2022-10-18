Haryana poll panel issues fresh guidelines for filing nominations for panchayat polls

: Acknowledging reports that aspirants for the panchayat polls in Haryana are facing difficulty in collecting documents required to file nominations, Haryana State Election Commission has issued fresh guidelines in this regard.

“It has come to the notice that the returning officers in some districts are asking the candidates to submit antecedents or character verification from the local police and also domicile certificate along with the nomination form, resulting into avoidable unnecessary inconvenience to them,” said the notification issued by the office of the state election commissioner on Sunday.

“It is causing them a lot of difficulty and waste of their time and money and in this regard, it is informed that no antecedents or character verification is required from the local police for filing nominations for any of posts of panch, sarpanch, member of panchayat samiti or zila parishad,” it said.

The notification said that the fresh instructions will be issued to all the returning officers and assistant returning officers for strict compliance and that a copy of these instructions must also be displayed on concerned government offices.

The Hindustan Times on Sunday reported that the aspirants for the panchayat polls have been facing challenges in collecting documents required for filing nominations for the panchayat polls.

Only self-attested details of pending criminal cases or such criminal cases where conviction has taken place are required to be submitted by the candidates with the nomination form and also self-attested affidavit with regard to not been convicted with charges, it added.

It is mandatory to disclose that the candidate has paid arrears of any kind due to them of any primary agriculture co-operative society, district central co-operative bank, district primary co-operative agriculture rural development bank and electricity bills.

The candidates should possess the documents of prescribed educational qualification and candidates contesting for sarpanch and panch should have a functional toilet at their place of residence, the order stated.

The SEC also took note of the fake letter which went viral on social media stating that the term of the newly elected representatives will only be for three years. The state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh, in a statement, clarified that some mischievous elements were spreading false information regarding the tenure and the SEC did not issue any notification this regard.

