Haryana poll: Saini, Hooda go full throttle on last day

On the last day of campaigning in Haryana, caretaker chief minister Nayab Saini prayed at Mata Bala Sundri temple on the first day of Navratras at Ladwa, from where he is the BJP candidate. On the last day of campaigning in Haryana, caretaker chief minister Nayab Saini prayed at Mata Bala Sundri temple on the first day of Navratras at Ladwa, from where he is the BJP candidate. (HT File)

Saini was in the town late evening after addressing back-to-back rallies at several constituencies of Haryana.

At a corner meeting in Kanipla village, he said that Ladwa will set a unique record in these elections and BJP will form government for the third time.

In Karnal, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressed a press conference just an hour ahead when the campaign ended with party nominees Sumita Singh (Karnal), Dharampal Gondar (Nilokheri) and Rakesh Kamboj (Indri).

He launched a full-frontal attack on the BJP and claimed that they ran a government of lathis and bullet in the state for 10 years, during which a record 78 people were killed either by police bullets or lathis.

He said, “BJP is spreading false propaganda about Robert Vadra that he was given land. I challenge that Congress did not give even an inch of government land to him. If BJP shows proof of giving land to Vadra, I will leave politics.”

Yogi addresses two rallies

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired two rallies at Shahabad of Kurukshetra and Kalayat of Kaithal.

“The enthusiasm of the nationalist people of Kalayat assembly constituency shows that the ‘lotus’ is going to bloom everywhere. Because, double engine BJP government means security, good governance and development,” Yogi said.

In Ambala City, former minister and BJP candidate Aseem Goel led a huge roadshow in the markets and residential areas of the town. Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur later joined Goel’s campaign. At Kurukshetra, AAP state president Sushil Gupta made an appeal to the public to leave aside politics of caste and religion and vote to elect an honest government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.

2 candidates jump ships

In a change of hearts during the last hours, JJP candidate from Panipat Rural Raghunath Tanwar Kashyap joined BJP in the presence of state president and local candidate Mahipal Dhanda at an event on Wednesday.

Similarly at Chandigarh, Pratap Singh Bajwa, leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly welcomed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Nilokheri (reserved) seat candidate Amar Singh in the Congress. Singh decided to support local candidate Dharampal Gondar.