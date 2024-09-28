Haryana polls: 30 years later, slum dwellers in Panchkula still await solid ground

“Slum-free Panchkula”, a scheme envisioned in 1994, still remains a pipeline dream 30 years later. Under Slum-free Panchkula scheme, slum dwellers were promised one marla plot each under the scheme and the government had decided the price of the plot would be ₹ 10,000. (Sant Arora/HT)

Several assurances were made in every subsequent election — parliamentary, assembly, and even civic body elections — but little has changed on the ground after three decades.

Former chief minister (CM) Bhajan Lal had conceptualised the plan for rehabilitation of the Panchkula slums, primarily concentrated in Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony. The slum dwellers were promised one marla plot each under the scheme and the government had decided the price of the plot would be ₹10,000.

After the scheme was announced, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), since rechristened Haryana Sehhari Vikas Pradhikarn (HSVP), constituted a committee and even got a survey done.

At least 5,553 hutments and 4,149 families were identified, of which 3,827 people were to be allotted plots. Of these, 2,802 people had even deposited money and HSVP had issued allotment letters to 306 people. But to date, not even a single plot has been alloted.

Successive governments, despite their promises, have failed to rehabilitate residents of Kharak Mangoli village, Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony, all tagged as “unauthorised”.

Keeping the hopes of colony dwellers alive, a 59.12 acre was identified in Kharak Mangoli village by HSVP. The land, adjacent to Ghaggar River, has been lying unutilised due to its low-lying nature, and thus, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had directed the officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for its utilisation while considering the safe flow of river water.

This year, just before the parliamentary elections and stepping down as the CM of the state, Khattar had once again tried to revive the project by announcing to provide 7,500 flats as part of slum rehabilitation.

The former CM, along with Vidhan Sabha speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta, had even visited Dhanas and Maloya areas of Chandigarh to study their rehabilitation model. Both interacted with the residents as well as officers of the Chandigarh administration. Four months later, the plans still remain only on paper.

With Bhajan Lal’s son Chander Mohan joining the contest from Panchkula in the upcoming assembly polls, promising the Panchkula of his father’s dream, slum dwellers’ hopes have once again come alive.

Gupta, the incumbent MLA, meanwhile, is also assuring the dwellers of rehabilitation, once again.

Ram Prasad, whose wife is the councillor from Ward Number 7, comprising Budanpur village, Indira Colony and Rajiv Colony, said, “The slum-free scheme time and again has proven to be a mere election gimmick. We have been hearing this for the last three decades.”

Prasad, who has been voicing the slum dwellers’ concerns, added, “In 2017 and 2018, we had given a memorandum to Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, but we only got assurances in return.”

House Owners Welfare Association chairman Bharat Hiteshi said, “Successive governments have promised to make Panchkula slum-free but nothing has been done on the ground. Meanwhile, slum dwellers continue to live in pitiable conditions and not much development work has been carried to improve their lives.”

Candidates’ take

BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta, who has been the MLA of Panchkula for the last decade, said, “The Congress only makes promises but we are committed to fulfilling them. We have identified the land and the process to allot plots to eligible persons as per the survey conducted in 2017 and 2018 is already in place. The plots will be allotted through draw of lots. All departments have been directed to get requisite permissions.”

Congress candidate Chander Mohan said, “I am committed to developing the Panchkula of my father Bhajan Lal’s dream. I am here to ensure that all schemes announced by him are implemented. The BJP has just misled people in the last 10 years in the name of development.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Prem Garg said, “Every citizen of Panchkula deserves to live with dignity. We are committed to protecting the interests of common people and will strive to achieve the same.”