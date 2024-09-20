Haryana polls: Congress alleges poll code violation by BJP in Panchkula

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a complaint against Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta for violating the model code of conduct. The invitation, issued on behalf of Maj Anuj Rajput’s father KS Arya, stated the inauguration of the major’s statue would be done by Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta in Sector 10, Panchkula, on September 21. (HT Photo)

The complaint alleged that invitation banners/posters had been set up in Panchkula, inviting the general public for the inauguration of Major Anuj Rajput memorial and hoisting of the national flag by Gupta.

The invitation, issued on behalf of Rajput’s father KS Arya, stated the inauguration of the major’s statue would be done by Gupta on September 21 in Sector 10, Panchkula.

The Congress in its complaint said, “As poll code is in force in Haryana, neither the photos of army personnel can be used nor new inauguration can be done by political functionaries, including the party in power.”

The complaint clarified, “We are not against inauguration of the Shaheed Smarak/statue, but at this juncture, adoption of such kind of tactics clearly shows that these are being done to woo voters’ support in the favour of the contesting candidate.”

The party has sought directions to remove the banners and initiate appropriate action against Gupta, along with deferment of the inauguration till conclusion of elections.

In September 2021, Major Rajput, along with Major Rohit Kumar, was on a training sortie when his Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar near Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in fatal injuries.

The memorial has been built by his parents, father KS Arya, a former commercial pilot and an advocate, and mother Usha, a government schoolteacher.

Why does Congress hate martyrs so much: Gupta

Talking to HT, Gupta lashed out the Congress, questioning why did the party “hate martyrs so much”.

“Martyrs should be respected and not hated or insulted like the Congress is doing. They (Congress) have gotten used to lying about everything. It is not a government function. It is a private function and even they (Congress) should participate,” said Gupta.

Chief electoral officer of Haryana Pankaj Agarwal said the complaint will be looked into and a report will be sought as per procedure.