Haryana polls: Development at forefront in two-way race for Kalka seat

Amid Kalka residents’ daily struggle for want of basic amenities, political parties are ramping up their political campaign, seeking votes on the promise of development. Congress candidate and current MLA Pradeep Chaudhary while campaigning in Kalka on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Incumbent MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, running again on a Congress ticket, is targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as “outsiders who fail to understand local needs”. In contrast, BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma is leveraging the growing anti-incumbency against Chaudhary, criticising the Congress for its “failure” to carry out development in the area.

Part of Panchkula district, Kalka assembly constituency includes the Kalka, Morni, Raipur Rani and Pinjore blocks.

On Tuesday, Chaudhary took his campaign directly to the streets, holding door-to-door outreach in Kalka market. In his appeals, he asserted, “The BJP is running away from the real issues and misleading the public. It has done nothing in the last 10 years and today claims of development are being made.”

Accompanied by scores of Congress workers, holding party flags and banners, Chaudhary took out a foot march that moved from Kalka mandi to Railway Road and then from Kali Mata temple to Kalka mandi.

Targeting BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma, Chaudhary said, “People of Kalka have no faith in ‘outsiders’. They will go to Ambala after the elections.”

The incumbent MLA claimed, “The BJP has accepted its defeat. We are getting lead in every booth. This time, the Congress will form the government in Haryana and will leave no stone unturned in the development of Kalka.”

“We raised every issue of Kalka, but its development was put on hold by the state government. The BJP did nothing regarding roads, drinking water, employment and development,” alleged Chaudhary.

BJP promises sugar mill, Shatabdi halt at Raipur Rani

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma reiterated her commitment to develop Kalka while promising to set up a sugar mill in Raipur Rani area for local farmers and a Shatabdi Express halt in the town to improve its rail connectivity.

Sharma has released a manifesto specific to the Raipur Rani block, in which she promises to make the area an independent sub-division.

“A sugar mill will be set up in the Raipur Rani area, which will improve the income of local farmers. A food processing unit will be installed,” said Sharma during public meetings in the area.

BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma during a rally in Kalka on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Sharing her commitment to fight the drug menace prevalent in the constituency, she said, “A modern de-addiction centre will be established to rid the area of drug addiction.” Assuring more employment opportunities for the youth of the area, Sharma promised development of new industrial areas and setting up of logistics parks.

“A comprehensive solution will be introduced to improve drinking water and irrigation facilities. Broken roads will be reconstructed and kutcha roads will be upgraded to paved ones,” she has promised in the manifesto, while also assuring modernisation of the local civil hospital, setting up of four fully equipped stadiums and more street lights in the Raipur Rani area to enhance security.

Addressing voters on Tuesday, she said, “I will fulfil all these promises. Kalka will be made the number one city of Haryana under the leadership of the BJP government. Every development plan will be worked upon and the youth here will get employment.”

“Drug addiction has ruined the youth of Kalka. We will put an end to drug trade. For the development of Kalka, separate manifestos of all four mandals (blocks) are being issued so that Kalka can be fully developed,” she added.