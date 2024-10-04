Haryana polls: High-octane campaigning draws to a close in Panchkula, Kalka

Intense exchange of barbs, vibrant roadshows and lively public rallies marked the culmination of the high-stakes campaigning in Panchkula district ahead of the October 5 Haryana assembly elections. Congress leader and Rohtak MP with party’s pick Pardeep Chaudhary during a rally in Kalka on Thursday, the final day of campaigning ahead of the October 5 Haryana assembly elections. (Sant Arora/HT)

Featuring two assembly constituencies — Kalka and Panchkula — the district is set to see a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, though the Aam Aadmi Party also created ripples on the political scene with promises of change, development and clean politics.

Congress heavyweights Kumari Selja, Deepender Hooda and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu descended on the district to raise the poll pitch, while the BJP campaign saw more national leaders, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union cabinet minister and Haryana election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister of state Jitin Prasad, MP Anurag Thakur and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

The AAP campaign was bolstered by the presence of MP Gurmeet Meet Hayer, and Dera Bassi and Mohali MLAs, Kuljit Singh Randhawa and Kulwant Singh, respectively.

Arch rivals BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta, 76, who is aiming for a hat-trick, and Congress candidate Chander Mohan, 58, who is vying for a return to the assembly after representing Kalka for four straight terms, are facing each other again in Panchkula. AAP has fielded party’s Chandigarh president Prem Garg, 71, with an aim to carve a niche in Panchkula.

Fighting anti-incumbency, Gupta, this time too, is seeking votes on development, citing projects worth ₹5,000 crore in Panchkula in the last 10 years of his tenure as MLA.

Chander Mohan, who is fighting for survival, comes in with the promise of fulfilling his father former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s dream of making Panchkula the “Paris of Haryana”.

The Indian National Lok Dal has fielded Kshitij Chaudhary, 38, a doctor by profession, while the Jannayak Janata Party is banking on Sushil Garg, 68, a sitting councillor from Ward Number 14.

In all, the race for the Panchkula assembly seat features 10 candidates, also including Right to Recall Party candidate Kishan Singh Negi, Bharatiya Veer Dal candidate Bharat Bhushan Gurjar, and Independents Natasha Sood, Mahabir Prasad Sharma and Saroj Bala.

In Kalka, incumbent MLA Pardeep Chaudhary, 63, is fighting to retain the seat for the Congress, while the BJP is banking on Shakti Rani Sharma, 71, to reclaim it.

Aiming to tap into votes from Gujjar community in its maiden fight in the constituency, considered the stronghold of Chaudhary, AAP has picked retired police officer Om Prakash Gujjar, 61.

Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Charan Singh, 67, while the contest, featuring seven candidates in total, also includes Independents Amit Sharma, Gopal and Vishal.