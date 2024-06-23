Haryana polls: Kejriwal’s wife to lead AAP campaign in Karnal

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal, will spearhead the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaign for the assembly polls in Karnal on June 25, said the party’s state president Dr Sushil Gupta on Saturday. AAP’s state president Dr Sushil Gupta addressing the media on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Gupta said she will motivate the party workers to strengthen every booth and start canvassing for the assembly elections in the state.

“The party has started preparing for the assembly elections in Haryana. Every booth is being strengthened in the state. We are capable of contesting elections on all 90 seats, but the final decision on any possible alliance will be taken by Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

On the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, he said there is a shortage of water in Haryana too.

“When the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan, the Haryana government diverted the water of the state towards Rajasthan. Now, it is the responsibility of the Centre to provide water to Haryana and Delhi and stop water theft. Every citizen of the country should get clean drinking water. Delhi’s senior-most minister is sitting on a hunger strike, which will make a difference. The central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to pay attention to this,” the AAP leader added.