Haryana, Punjab reel under intense heatwave

A severe heatwave continued to scorch several parts of Haryana and Punjab on Friday, with Sirsa emerging as the hottest city in both states, recording a blistering 47.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Haryana, Hisar experienced intense heat with a temperature reaching 44.6°C. Other cities also battled high temperatures — Gurugram at 44°C, Rohtak at 43.1°C, Narnaul at 44.3°C, and Bhiwani at 43.6°C. However, some relief came to Ambala and Karnal, where maximum temperatures were relatively lower at 38.2°C and 37.5°C, respectively. Panchkula and Panipat’s Ujha recorded moderate highs of 37.2°C and 36.5°C.

Despite the scorching heat, Charkhi Dadri district witnessed 10 mm of rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm, while Balasmand in Hisar recorded light rain measuring 4 mm, with a maximum temperature of 45.4°C.

The IMD also noted a significant rise in the average maximum temperature by 1.3°C compared to Thursday, with temperatures soaring 5.5°C above normal for this time of year in Haryana.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Saturday, warning of continued heatwave conditions across most parts of Haryana. However, residents in Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, and Karnal can expect some relief from the sweltering heat.

In Punjab, Bathinda topped the heat charts at 46°C. Other major cities recorded high temperatures as well, including Faridkot (44°C), Amritsar (43.6°C), Ludhiana (43°C), Pathankot (42.5°C), Gurdaspur (42°C), and Patiala (39.2°C).