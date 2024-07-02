Haryana: Rail traffic on Ambala-Delhi route hit as goods train derails in Karnal

Rail traffic on the Ambala-Delhi route was affected after a goods train derailed, leading to eight cargo containers falling off at Taraori station in Haryana’s Karnal district on Tuesday morning, officials said. A JCB removing one of the containers that fell off a goods train rake at Taraori station in Karnal district on Tuesday, affecting traffic on the Ambala-Delhi route. (HT Photo)

Though there was no casualty. At least 12 trains were cancelled and 27 others were diverted after the accident occurred on the busy section around 4.30am.

“Eight coaches got derailed, while two wheels of the goods train came off,” said Dinesh Kumar, a Haryana Police inspector posted at Karnal.

A Government Railway Police official said efforts were on to clear the track but it may take a few more hours till traffic is restored.

Railway officials from Karnal, Ambala and Delhi were at the spot to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The goods train was headed from Amritsar to Delhi.

Several passenger trains, including the Amarpali and Unchahar Express, were affected, the Northern Railway said, adding two long-distance trains were terminated at New Delhi station.

Passengers were left stranded at Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Ambala stations.

Last month, two wagons of a goods train loaded with coal had derailed near Faridabad station in Haryana.