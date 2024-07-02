 Haryana: Rail traffic on Ambala-Delhi route hit as goods train derails in Karnal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Rail traffic on Ambala-Delhi route hit as goods train derails in Karnal

ByBhavey Nagpal
Jul 02, 2024 12:30 PM IST

Eight shipping containers fall off train at Taraori station, blocking track on Tuesday morning; probe on to ascertain cause of accident

Rail traffic on the Ambala-Delhi route was affected after a goods train derailed, leading to eight cargo containers falling off at Taraori station in Haryana’s Karnal district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

A JCB removing one of the containers that fell off a goods train rake at Taraori station in Karnal district on Tuesday, affecting traffic on the Ambala-Delhi route. (HT Photo)
A JCB removing one of the containers that fell off a goods train rake at Taraori station in Karnal district on Tuesday, affecting traffic on the Ambala-Delhi route. (HT Photo)

Though there was no casualty. At least 12 trains were cancelled and 27 others were diverted after the accident occurred on the busy section around 4.30am.

“Eight coaches got derailed, while two wheels of the goods train came off,” said Dinesh Kumar, a Haryana Police inspector posted at Karnal.

Repair work on at Taraori railway station after a goods train derailed on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
Repair work on at Taraori railway station after a goods train derailed on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)

A Government Railway Police official said efforts were on to clear the track but it may take a few more hours till traffic is restored.

Railway officials from Karnal, Ambala and Delhi were at the spot to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The goods train was headed from Amritsar to Delhi.

Several passenger trains, including the Amarpali and Unchahar Express, were affected, the Northern Railway said, adding two long-distance trains were terminated at New Delhi station.

Efforts underway to restore rail traffic at Taraori station on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Efforts underway to restore rail traffic at Taraori station on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Passengers were left stranded at Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Ambala stations.

Last month, two wagons of a goods train loaded with coal had derailed near Faridabad station in Haryana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Rail traffic on Ambala-Delhi route hit as goods train derails in Karnal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On