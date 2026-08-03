With over 78,000 small companies registered over the past decade, Haryana has witnessed a considerable expansion of its formal corporate sector with the industrial epicenter of Gurugram underscoring its emergence as one of North India’s leading business destinations.

The report highlights that, with 2,704 companies, Panchkula stands alone as the only northern district in the state seeing industrial growth. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to a report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on July 28, the Union ministry of corporate affairs claimed that 78,073 units, qualifying as “small companies” under the Companies Act, 2013, were registered in Haryana during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government between July 2015 and July 2025.

The data show Gurugram as Haryana’s undisputed corporate powerhouse with 36,237 registered small companies—accounting for nearly 46% of the state total. Another major industrial district Faridabad remains as the second choice of the entrepreneurs with 11,504 companies registered during this period.

The report highlights that, with 2,704 companies, Panchkula stands alone as the only northern district in the state seeing industrial growth. Similarly, Sonepat (2,591), Hisar (2,459), Karnal (2,362), Panipat (2,096), Ambala (1,907), Rohtak (1,801), Jhajjar (1,555) and Kurukshetra (1,529) also recorded sizeable numbers.

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{{^usCountry}} In contrast, districts such as Rewari (1,352), Bhiwani (994), Yamunanagar (985), Sirsa (964), Jind (867), Kaithal (712), Fatehabad (539), Mahendragarh (510) and Nuh (103) witnessed comparatively lower registrations, pointing to persistent regional disparities in industrial development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In contrast, districts such as Rewari (1,352), Bhiwani (994), Yamunanagar (985), Sirsa (964), Jind (867), Kaithal (712), Fatehabad (539), Mahendragarh (510) and Nuh (103) witnessed comparatively lower registrations, pointing to persistent regional disparities in industrial development. {{/usCountry}}

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The data shows that 4,302 companies registered during this period could not be assigned to any specific district as these companies did not clearly specify the district details.

The Union ministry attributed the growth to a series of policy reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business. According to the state’s industrial policy, small companies also enjoy simplified annual returns and board reports, exemption from mandatory cash-flow statements and auditor rotation, fewer mandatory board meetings, lower filing fees, simplified merger procedures and zero incorporation fee for eligible companies with authorised capital up to ₹15 lakh. Similar relaxations have also been extended to start-ups.

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Parliament was also informed that the definition of a “small company” has been progressively expanded as the eligibility threshold has increased from ₹50 lakh paid-up capital and ₹2 crore turnover in 2014 to ₹10 crore paid-up capital and ₹100 crore turnover from December 1, 2025, enabling thousands of growing enterprises to continue availing regulatory concessions while expanding operations.