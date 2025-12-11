Haryana releases 116 crore to 53,821 farmers for crop loss due to heavy rains

Providing financial relief to farmers, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday released a crop compensation of ₹116.15 crore to 53,821 farmers for losses suffered due to heavy rains in August-September. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (File)

At a briefing, the chief minister said that about 5.29 lakh farmers had registered 31 lakh acres of land on the e-Kshatipurti portal for natural disaster-related crop losses during the 2025 Kharif season. “After verification, the damage was confirmed on about 1.20 lakh acres belonging to 53,821 farmers,’’ Saini said.

The CM said the compensation released on Wednesday included ₹35.29 crore for damage to millet crop, ₹27.43 crore for damage to cotton crop, ₹22.91 crore for paddy, and ₹14.10 crore for guar. The entire amount will be credited to the accounts of beneficiary farmers by next week, Saini said.

The CM said that three districts suffered the most significant losses: Charkhi Dadri which got ₹23.55 crore compensation, Hisar ( ₹17.82 crore) and Bhiwani ( ₹12.15 crore). He said the government has already released ₹4.72 crore to compensate for livestock losses, house damage, and other essential items affected by the floods. The CM said six patwaris were suspended for negligence in verifying crop losses during the 2025 Kharif season.

One-time settlement scheme for PACS loan defaulters launched

Providing relief to farmers associated with the state’s primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS), chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for clearing outstanding loans. The scheme will remain in effect until March 31, 2026. The CM at a briefing said that as finance minister, he had proposed a scheme for the settlement of overdue loans of farmers to PACS during the 2025-26 budget session. Under the scheme, if a farmer, who took loan from PACS, deposits the principal amount into the societies’ accounts, then their entire outstanding interest will be waived. This interest waiver amounts to ₹2,266 crore, benefiting about 6.81 lakh farmers and poor labourers. The CM said the scheme is applicable to all debt ridden farmers who have taken crop loans or shop loans that became overdue as of September 30, 2024. Besides, families of 2.25 lakh deceased farmers will also benefit. If the legal heirs deposit the principal amount, they will receive an interest waiver totaling approximately ₹900 crore, the CM said. He said that after depositing the principal amount under the OTS scheme, farmers will be eligible to obtain new loans in three instalments for their next crop.

Govt releases ₹1,700 crore to HSVP

The Haryana government has released ₹1,700 crore to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and various metropolitan development authorities for strengthening urban infrastructure.

CM Saini, at a briefing, said that in the budget estimates for financial year 2025-26, an allocation of ₹3,000 crore from the external development charges (EDC) fund was made for the HSVP and metropolitan development authorities of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula and Hisar for external development works.

The town and country planning department has made significant progress in effectively utilising this fund. About ₹1,500 crore had been released to various metropolitan development authorities from the EDC fund during the current financial year. In addition, ₹1,700 crore has been released Wednesday for development works in various urban estates, including ₹700 crore to HSVP, ₹700 crore to the Gurugram metropolitan development authority, ₹170 crore to the Faridabad metropolitan development authority, ₹30 crore to the Panchkula metropolitan development authority, ₹80 crore to Sonepat metropolitan development authority, and ₹20 crore to the Hisar metropolitan development authority.