Haryana RERA imposed penalty on Gurugram real estate developer

Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) at Gurugram has imposed ₹5 crore penalty on real estate promoter Vatika Limited for a serious violation of Section 3 (1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016. Once the promoter submitted mandatory approvals for registration of the project, the authority approved it, but penalised the promoter for violation of Section 3, an offence punishable under Section 59 of the Act and imposed a ₹ 5 crore penalty. (HT Photo)

Section 3 (1) of the Act which mandated prior registration of real estate project with RERA says that no promoter shall advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase in any manner any plot, apartment or building in any real estate project without registering the project with RERA. It also says that for the ongoing projects on the date of commencement of the Act and for which the completion certificate has not been issued, the promoter shall make an application to the Authority for registration of the project within a period of three months from the date of commencement of the Act.

A Haryana RERA statement said that the authority observed that the Vatika Limited had obtained licence for developing a residential project, Vatika India Next-2 from the town and country planning department in 2013 and had to apply for RERA registration within three months of the notification of the Act. Notification of rules by the state government framed under the central law was done in 2017. However, the promoter applied for RERA registration after five years in 2022 after the Authority took suo motu action in the matter.

Haryana RERA Gurugram chairman Arun Kumar said that as it was an on-going project, the promoter should have applied for RERA registration well on time to avoid penalties.

